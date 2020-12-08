Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joins Flashpoint team discussion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the midst of the holidays, many city leaders are working to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Flashpoint team talks with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and his meeting with President-elect Joe Biden.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: First approved coronavirus vaccine administered in the UK; siblings reunited following 54-year search
- People line up to take selfies with ‘Magic Potty’ in Lee’s Summit
- Pres. Trump to sign order to prioritize Americans in US vaccine distribution
- AG Paxton files suits in 4 battleground states claiming unconstitutional changes to election laws
- Biden to formally introduce health team to lead pandemic response