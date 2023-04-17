OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Should a private, Catholic charter school receive your tax dollars to fund its operations?
The Flashpoint team discusses what happened in that case, and what they think of the decision.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Should a private, Catholic charter school receive your tax dollars to fund its operations?
The Flashpoint team discusses what happened in that case, and what they think of the decision.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now