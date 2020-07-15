Special Prime Time Flash Point to air on KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has seen several record breaking days of coronavirus case counts.

On Wednesday, the largest spike was reported.

Oklahoma schools are beginning to put out plans for how each district will handle classes in the fall.

On Thursday, July 16, a special live prime-time Flash Point will air and the guest will be Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Kevin Ogle moderates along with Mike Turpen and Todd Lamb.

Be sure to join us for this important COVID-19 response update on Thursday evening beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The NBC ’30 Rock’ special will be aired overnight on Friday morning if you would like to set your DVR. It will replace ‘Right This Minute’ and ‘Early Today’ from 2:00 to 3:00 a.m. If Right this Minute and Early Today show up in your program guide, you will need to set it to record both of those shows as they will be replaced with the ’30 Rock’ show.

