OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In 24 hours, Oklahomans from across the state will head to the polls to cast their votes in a series of primary elections.

The elections will determine who will be on the ballot in November for various city, county, and state offices. However, there are also several Congressional seats up for grabs.

On this week’s Flashpoint, the team introduces you to two candidates running for a U.S. Senate seat.

T.W. Shannon and Markwayne Mullin are both Republicans competing for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.