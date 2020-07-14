Flooding continues to plague The Village, south side feeling neglected

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – After heavy rains, many people in The Village say flooding is once again a problem.

Some say the north side of the city receives more help than the south.

“You know what they say about stuff that rolls downhill,” said Aaron Tuck, who lives on the south side of The Village.

“They’ve got to do something,” said Christina Pina, who also lives on the south side of The Village.

Britton road between May and Penn is notorious for flooding. Vice Mayor Sonny Wilkinson says he’s well aware.

“Unfortunately, when the city was built and the developers came in in the 50s and 60s, drainage wasn’t a concern and the problem has just ballooned over time and it’s so expensive to fix,” said the Vice Mayor.

Further west on Village Drive is no different.

“You could put a boat on it and drive a boat down on village road,” said Pina.

“The road turned into a river and that little moat behind me it filled up immediately,” said Tuck.

A project was completed last year on the city’s north side to alleviate flooding, leaving those on the south feeling left out, telling KFOR the flooding they experience is far worse than their neighbors.

Wilkinson disagrees, saying, “That was the worst drainage issue by far. We had people with their homes getting flooded when it rained…There is no magic line out here on Britton road that says no projects past this point that don’t get done.”

Another project is planned for Britton, which will help the south side, but many say continuing to wait is not an option.

“It is really deathly dangerous. It is deathly dangerous,” said Pina.



“Our lease is about up and we are planning on getting to higher ground, drier ground,” said Tuck.

