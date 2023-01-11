TONTO CREEK, Ariz. (KFOR/Storyful) – An Arizona man had to be rescued via helicopter from high floodwaters after driving his dually around barricades put in place to protect drivers from flooded roads.

Photo courtesy: Gila County Sheriff’s Office

Video at the top of this story shows flood waters in Tonto Creek raging several feet high around the man’s truck, which appears to be a Dodge Ram dually.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety nearly landed the helicopter on the truck bed, before helping the man climb inside.

Photo courtesy: Gila County Sheriff’s Office

Fortunately for him, his truck was heavy enough to not wash away, as most vehicles can float in as little as one to two feet of water.

Once he was flown to a nearby command post, awaiting deputies with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office issued the man a citation for driving around the barricades.