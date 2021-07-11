Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning house

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was cleaning his home over the holiday weekend when he found a months-old Powerball ticket worth $1 million, lottery officials said on Twitter.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Kenneth Morgan of Jacksonville told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I’m still in shock!”

The ticket was purchased at a Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville. The store will get a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball number.

Powerball drawings are held Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. Tickets can purchased until 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report