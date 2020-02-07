Food Bank’s Holiday Match campaign raises funds to provide millions of meals to Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Contributions from Oklahomans and some major companies generated millions of dollars for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match campaign.

The campaign brought in more than $2.3 million.

That money was the result of contributions from Oklahomans and the companies that matched those contributions – APMEX.com, the Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation, according to a Food Bank news release.

“We are so grateful for the generous commitments of our match partners,” said Cassie Gilman, Chief Development Officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Thanks to their generosity and leadership, they inspired others to support our mission.”

The campaign partners matched donations made between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31.

The money raised by the campaign will provide over 9 million meals for one in six Oklahomans who live with food insecurity, according to the news release.

“It is truly remarkable to see Oklahomans come together to help raise funds for the Regional Food Bank’s Holiday Match Campaign and the 2019 campaign was another big success,” Scott Thomas, APMEX.com president, is quoted as saying in the news release. “Our community really stepped up and made a difference for thousands of Oklahomans who struggle with food insecurity. However, the need continues year-round and I hope this success encourages more of us to donate and volunteer because our efforts do make an impact.”

Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the United States. One in six residents don’t have consistent food access to live an active, healthy life.

The Food Bank is able to distribute nearly one million pounds of food each week thanks to campaigns like Holiday Match.

The Food Bank can provide four meals to those who live with hunger for every dollar it receives.

“Hunger is widespread in our state and affects countless families, children, seniors and veterans,” John Cresap with the Cresap Family Foundation is quoted as saying in the news release. “We are immensely proud to partner with the Regional Food Bank, Chesapeake Energy and APMEX.com and provide incentive for others to join the fight against hunger.”