Food banks to advocate for hunger-relief policies during Anti-Hunger Day at state capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma hunger-relief groups are teaming up to host Anti-Hunger Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Hunger-Free Oklahoma will host Anti-Hunger Day at the capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to a Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma news release.

“It takes more than food to fight hunger and it’s important to have that conversation with elected officials,” said Kendra Loper, chief community engagement officer at the Regional Food Bank. “It’s vital that we work together not only on this date but every day as we work to end hunger and help Oklahoma families thrive.”

Employees and volunteers from the three hunger-relief groups will meet with state lawmakers during the event to discuss ways to help Oklahomans living with hunger, according to the news release.

All three organizations work each day to ensure that the one in six Oklahomans who live with food insecurity have access to food. Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation, according to the news release.

“As an organization, we spend the entire year collaborating with agencies and elected officials at the local, state and federal level to find the best nutritional outcomes for our state,” said Chris Bernard, executive director at Hunger Free Oklahoma. “So, we’re thrilled volunteers from all of our organizations can also connect with legislators personally on a topic that’s a priority for them. We all know that ending hunger must include both direct assistance and strong policy; we’re excited for a day that highlights that mission.”

The organizations also advocate for policies that create greater access to and awareness of food and nutrition programs. Volunteers will ask lawmakers to consider hunger and health policies, according to the news release.

“We know hunger is a devastating obstacle for Oklahomans facing food insecurity to overcome,” said Ryan Walker, interim CEO at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “When children, adults, and seniors don’t receive adequate nutrition, their health outcomes suffer. Our state can only flourish when we provide opportunities for everyone to succeed, and access to nutritious food is the common denominator.”

Click here if you want to volunteer for the event.

“Multiple training sessions will be available for those who wish to attend. The sessions will walk volunteers through what to expect during Anti-Hunger day and offer more information on issues to discuss with lawmakers,” the news release states.