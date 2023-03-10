DETROIT (KFOR) – As women were celebrated across the globe for International Women’s Day, Ford decided to honor women by releasing a ‘men’s only car.’

“For the first time ever, we’ve completely re-imagined the automobile,” the advertisement begins.

The ‘men’s only car’ doesn’t boast any new features or improvements from previous vehicles.

Instead, it showcases what is missing.

“With no windshield wipers, no heater, no turn signals. Wait, no rear view mirror, no GPS, are you kidding?” the ad continues.

“Ah, it’s missing all the parts created by women.”

Watch the full ad here.

Ford says it wanted to salute the visionary automotive work created by women past, present and future.