AMARILLO, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – Many Oklahomans had a chance to build a snowman this week. However, some neighbors in Texas came together and took their snow sculpture to a whole new level – they made a snow dragon!

Down in Amarillo, a group of neighbors created the cold artwork on Tuesday, January 24th, after several inches of snowfall.

Resident Kelli Schniederjan created a timelapse video, showing the group’s masterpiece.

Schniederjan told Storyful that making this snow dragon was nostalgic and brought back good memories. “When I was a kid, I visited my grandparents in Perryton and all my cousins made a similar one.”

Schniederjan also said that new flurries on Wednesday covered the coloring on the dragon, but that no melting has happened yet.