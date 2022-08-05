COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Former Comanche County Detention Officer, Kevin Warren Buttler, has been arrested for Second Degree Rape.

Kevin Warren Buttler. Image courtesy OSBI

Buttler was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after a female inmate reported being sexually assaulted by Buttler.

The investigation began on July 25, after the female inmate told jail staff about her assault the day before. Buttler allegedly entered the inmates cell to give her lunch, unzipped his pants and motioned for the inmate to perform sexual acts. The inmates cellmate was there during the incident.

OSBI Special Agents questioned Buttler on August 4 and was Buttler was arrested following the interview.

The investigation is ongoing.