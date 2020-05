Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Bryndon Manzer said Eddie Sutton not only catapulted basketball at OSU, the entire athletics department at the University.

As the family, friends and players, and fans mourn the loss of the former Cowboy coach, tributes continue to pour in for Sutton.

One of the greatest of all time. @thacoachmike will always keep coach Sutton's legacy alive.#LetsWork I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/5DUIAcfbg9 — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) May 24, 2020

To the man that gave me two of the best years of my life. I will forever be grateful to he and his entire family. #RIPCoachSutton #AlwaysALegend — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) May 24, 2020

His impact goes far beyond basketball. Rest In Peace, coach Sutton. pic.twitter.com/0i2IM2ITgi — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) May 24, 2020

Talked with former #OKState great Joey Graham about Eddie Sutton. Asked him how he will remember his former coach … pic.twitter.com/WvNrRqNE9e — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) May 24, 2020

Had the chance to chat with ESPN College Basketball analyst Bryndon Manzer who played for Eddie Sutton. As good as Sutton was as a coach, Manzer also told an awesome story about how Sutton tried make a giant impact on his players lives off the floor. #OKState pic.twitter.com/CtZFOsu3wE — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) May 25, 2020

We honor the legacy of Coach Eddie Sutton and the impact he had on the game of basketball. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Cowboy Nation. pic.twitter.com/rLr2cTrPCG — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 24, 2020

Sutton’s legacy goes far beyond the college game and basketball in general. His family said in a statement that they will announce details of a public memorial service in the near future. Eddie Sutton was 84.