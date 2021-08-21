Former Mid-Del Schools employee indicted for trying to arrange sex with children and receive child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former employee at a Mid-Del elementary school has been indicted for trying to arrange sex with children and get child pornography.

Greg Henke, who used to work at Highland Park Elementary, was indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of attempting to receive child pornography.

According to court records, Henke reached out to an undercover agent online.

A tipster said he expressed interest in having sex with children.

After chatting a bit with the undercover agent, Henke allegedly wanted “to meet with the [agent] and his children in order for Henke to engage in sexual activities with the children.”

According to documents, “Henke expressed he was very afraid that the [agent] was law enforcement. To prove that he was not law enforcement Henke asked the [agent] to send him child pornography.”

The agent sent him files that weren’t actually pornography.

The two arranged a time and place to meet with the children.

The agent also said he would show Henke the child pornography mentioned earlier. The agent also suggested Henke get the children a unicorn toy as a gift.

When they met up, Henke was arrested by FBI agents. When they searched his truck, they found a bag of children’s toys, including the unicorn.

Mid-Del Schools sent out a statement, which also went to parents in a phone message.

“We are aware of the ongoing Federal Investigation into a former Mid-Del employee, Greg Henke, which involves allegations of crimes against children. We are fully cooperating with both the FBI and the United States Attorneys Office of the Western District of Oklahoma.

There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students. As this is an ongoing investigation, our school and the FBI are prohibited from sharing additional details. If you have information that would assist the FBI, please call them at 405-290-7770.”