Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch hands out 200 Thanksgiving turkeys in Hawaii

News

by: Christian Shimabuku and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON) – Former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch handed out 200 free turkeys near Aloha Stadium on Monday.

Lynch, who last appeared in an NFL game in January, starting handing out the free turkeys at 10:30 a.m., which were given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event was sponsored by Lynch’s Fam 1st Family Foundation, which partnered with Young’s Fish Market, Tamura Super Market, Barefoot League Hawaii and others.

Other football standouts such as former Hawaii football star Chad Owens were also on hand to help.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter