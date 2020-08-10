Former Norman City Council member Alex Scott speaks to KFOR about arrest, police budget, and neighbor’s rape

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Former Norman City Council member and State Senate candidate Alex Scott spoke to KFOR after dominating headlines for the past two months.

In June, she was arrested while protesting at a Trump rally in Tulsa.

She had her arraignment last week, where she pleaded not guilty to a charge of obstruction.

“We should be not guilty frankly, of any crime,” she said.

She says she can’t go into the details of what happened because she’s due back in court in February. She says it was not her intention to get arrested.

“I was actually pretty surprised that— we were not violent at all whatsoever when they were arresting us,” she said. “In my mind I was a little bit agitated.”

Scott has faced scrutiny after proposing a $4.5 million cut to the police department.

“That was the intention, was accountability, oversight, and public safety, and just not in the way people always think about it,” she said.

City Council voted to cut the police department’s budget by $865,000.

In June, she says her neighbor was raped. Scott believes the attacker meant to rape her after someone posted her address on social media.

“When I found out, in my head, I’m feeling extremely guilty because I do feel like it was my fault,” she said.

Norman Police Department released a statement that reads:

“Former Ward 8 Council Member, Alexandra Scott, posted on social media that NPD officers had doxxed her by sharing information including her home address. NCAB was informed that a citizen filed an open records request form that included an officer’s body cam footage from a call to Ms. Scott’s house in 2020, an arrest record, and record of a call to NPD by Ms. Scott in 2015. NCAB found that the individual legally obtained the pieces of information through open records request and subsequently posted the records on social media. Ms. Scott’s personal address was not shown on any of the open records. After the citizen shared to social media, many others re-shared the post, including two NPD officers. NCAB determined that the officers did not violate any laws by sharing the posts on social media, since the information was (1) legally obtained and (2) did not include an actual home address. Although the NCAB determined the officers did not dox Ms. Scott, we have advised NPD to encourage its officers to refrain from sharing police matters on personal social media platforms.”

OSBI has taken over the investigation. Scott says agents snatched her phone out of her hands after she voluntarily went to give them threatening voicemails that had been sent to her.

“This is just further traumatization. Not only has my home and my privacy and everything else been invaded, now you’re also invading the privacy— you’ve snatched it out of my hands,” Scott said.

She says she has suspicions about who the suspect is.

“I don’t know if it was a police officer or someone who just adamantly supports police,” she said.

OSBI released a statement that reads:

“The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the violent sexual assault of a Norman woman that occurred just after midnight on June 27th. This investigation is solely about the woman who was raped, and determining who is responsible. As such, when an individual does not give consent to turn over data that can assist our agents with the investigation, a search warrant is necessary. Our agents, analysts and criminalists are working diligently in the pursuit of justice for the survivor. This continues to be an open and active investigation and because of that I cannot comment further other than to say if anyone has information that can be helpful, please contact us at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.”

Scott says despite everything that has happened, she’s optimistic for the future.

“I’m trying to run for office, I’m trying to help people, I just want to institute a water bill of rights, a nature bill of rights, completely overhaul our tax structure, all of these things, and then to be berated and then also harassed and endangered on this level is, ‘oh, maybe I’m actually making progress,'” she said.

