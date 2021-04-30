Former officer sentenced for killing Oklahoma police chief

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A man convicted of killing his colleague while at a law enforcement conference in Florida has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Nealey, a former officer with the Mannford Police Department, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller.

Investigators say Nealey and Miller traveled to Florida in November of 2019 to attend a law enforcement conference in Pensacola.

During their stay in the Sunshine State, officials say Nealey killed Miller inside a hotel room.

Court documents obtained by KFOR indicate that others staying in the hotel complained about the noise coming from the room. One witness reported hearing a man yell, “Stop it, Mike!”

Once a maintenance worker made it into the hotel room, he told deputies that he saw Nealey on top of Miller, who was laying on the floor.

When deputies arrived, Miller had no pulse and his face showed signs of a beating, including a swollen right eye.

Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller

“He is a young man that will be deeply missed by our community and by myself personally because I considered him a friend,” said Joe Van Tuyl, the Superintendent of Stroud Public Schools told KFOR.

In March, Nealey was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with Miller’s death.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Nealey to life in prison for the murder.