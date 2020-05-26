OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson is calling for an investigation into three Oklahoma game farms.

He says those three farms are responsible for shipping more than 3,100 rooster to the U.S. territory of Guam for cock fighting.

“Of the top five shippers of fighting roosters, three of these are here in Oklahoma,” Edmondson said. “The ratio of roosters to hens are anywhere from ten to one, to 100 to one. That indicates that it’s not brood stock at all. It’s intended for fighting rings of Guam.”

Edmondson is now the co-chair of the National Law Enforcement Council.

Along with Animal Wellness Action and the Kirkpatrick Foundation, Edmondson says farms in Heavener, Stigler, and Tahlequah have sent thousands of fighting rooster to Guam claiming they were for something else.

“Guam doesn’t have a show bird industry,” Animal Wellness Action Founder Wayne Pacelle says. “They can’t claim they were sending birds for agricultural purposes because there is no poultry industry to speak of.”

Pacelle says some of the birds cost as much as $500 for three roosters.

Edmondson sent a letter to the US Attorney for Eastern Oklahoma asking for an investigation and then action.

He says the reason cockfighting is so bad in Oklahoma is because it was the 48th state to make it illegal.

“We were so late in banning cockfighting. We were among the last three states to ban it,” Edmondson said. “It was flourishing here, and it just hasn’t died out yet.”

News 4 did reach out the the three farms named in Edmondson’s letter. We have not heard back.