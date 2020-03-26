Former Oklahoma journalist, group stranded in Peru to receive flights home

LIMA, Peru (KFOR) – A group of Oklahomans who have been trying to get home from South America have flights scheduled home, a former Oklahoma journalist in the group confirmed.

Former KFOR In Your Corner Reporter Scott Hines and a small group of Oklahomans visited Peru for a brief retreat before COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt.

“We were there in the jungle, outside Quito, we were unplugged,” Scott explained. “We had no idea the chaos that was breaking out here in Peru.”

Scott and the crew emerged from the jungle to find a country in crisis.

The Peruvian government would ultimately close their borders, before Scott and a group of 7 others could get back to the states.

"[Tour guide] told us about the declaration, emergency declaration," said Scott. "Essentially, we were stuck, we would be stranded here in Peru for the time being."

His group was currently located in the small town of Pisac. The closest airport to Pisac is nearly an hour drive away in Cusco.

The closest major international airport, is nearly 22 hours away in Lima.

The group had flights to get home last week, but those travel arrangements were canceled by the Peruvian government when the country closed its borders.

Scott told KFOR the Embassy started calling them around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday with confirmed flights back home.

They are expected to be taking off from Peru Thursday morning.

