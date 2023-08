Former Oklahoma State star pitcher Kelly Maxwell is trading in her orange for crimson.

The two time All-American subtly announced she was transferring by changing her bio on her Instagram account.

Former #OKState pitcher Kelly Maxwell has subtly announced her transfer to the #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/wHoSNjEMqW — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) August 3, 2023

It’s a major get for Patty Gasso and company after ace Jordy Bahl announced she was transferring to Nebraska. Gasso appeared to tease the news Wednesday night by simply tweeting, “Go Boomer.”

Maxwell had more than 300 strikeouts last season for OSU and has just one year of eligibility remaining.