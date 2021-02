Former Oklahoma assistant basketball coach Lew Hill has died at the age of 56 on Sunday. That per a report from Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

UTRGV head coach Lew Hill passed away this morning, multiple sources confirmed to @stadium. Hill coached last night against Texas Southern, and died this morning in his sleep.



Awful, awful news. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 7, 2021

Hill coached at OU from 2011-2016 on Lon Kruger’s staff before taking the head coaching job at UT Rio Grande Valley. He led the Vaqueros to an 8-4 record this season and 67-77 overall while at the school.

SI reports that Hill had planned to retire at the end of the season due to other health issues.

Just crushing news. No words. Lew was so well-respected/loved by all during his years at OU. We closely followed/cheered for his success since. Heartbroken for Renee and the kids. Lew always worked for everyone’s best interests. Players loved him. Rest In Peace Coach. — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) February 7, 2021

I am so saddened for hear about my good friend Lew Hill. Good man, good coach. So passionate about helping kids reach their dreams 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TgLVPGtFh3 — Coach Kelvin Sampson (@CoachSampsonUH) February 7, 2021

Really can’t believe the news about Sweet Lew Hill. One of the best dudes I’ve ever come in contact with. The Lord doesn’t make mistakes and his grace is sufficient. May he guide the hearts and minds of his family and his program. #RestInHeavenLew 🙏🏾 — Mike Boynton (@thacoachmike) February 8, 2021