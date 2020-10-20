Former OU President, VP will not face indictments following investigation into sexual assault allegations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Former OU president David Boren and former OU vice president Tripp Hall will not be facing indictments related to sexual assault allegations that surfaced last year.

“It was just one of the most shocking, jarring experiences of my life,” Jess Eddy told News 4.

That was back in April of 2019 when News 4 first spoke with Eddy after he came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against former OU president David Boren and former OU vice president Tripp Hall.

Eddy was an aide for Boren at the time of the alleged incidents. He’s one of two accusers with allegations against Hall.

“It’s a mixture of emotions and it takes some time to process,” Eddy said on Tuesday.

Eddy spoke to News 4 on Tuesday, over a year later, after special counsel Pat Ryan, appointed by AG Mike Hunter, released a statement saying:

“The OSBI investigation of David Boren and Tripp Hall has concluded. As the appointed acting AG for this investigation, I have made the decision, after considering all relevant facts and circumstances, to not seek a Grand Jury criminal indictment relative to Boren’s and Hall’s alleged wrongful conduct while they were employed by the University of Oklahoma.”

“I’d like to believe that those individuals that were harmed more severally than me had the opportunity to share their experience and trauma with law enforcement, with OSBI,” Eddy said.

Boren’s attorney, Clark Brewster, sent News 4 this statement Tuesday:

“Mr. Ryan’s announcement today comes as no surprise, but certainly serves as a relief to David and Molly because they have painfully endured this amorphous assault on David’s character for the past two years. David Boren is a great Oklahoman who has served his State, Nation and his beloved University with humble distinction. To be at his side during these vicious character attacks allowed me to witness how a truly humble and a selfless man endures. David and Molly are truly appreciative of the outpouring of support they received from Oklahomans who reached out with love and encouragement.”

“It’s a daunting task to hold public officials accountable, particularly for things like sexual misconduct,” Eddy said.

Eddy is disheartened by Tuesday’s news but hopeful that sharing what allegedly happened to him will inspire change at the university.

“I’d just add to the victims of David Boren and Tripp Hall, that I continue to be your steadfast ally and will support you in any efforts you desire to take to have justice and my commitment remains to truth and justice and that I will always be here for the underdog and the victim,” Eddy said.

OU Director of Media Relations, Kesha Keith, sent News 4 this statement Tuesday:

“From the beginning, the university sought a thorough and objective investigation, cooperating extensively with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at every turn. The university appreciates the work of the OSBI and of the Grand Jury.”