CINCINNATI (WCMH) – Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s home is part of an investigation in which a juvenile was shot Monday night southeast of Cincinnati.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, reports of a juvenile being shot on Ayers Road near the Coldstream Country Club in Anderson Township were received at around 8:30 p.m. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital with unknown, but minor injuries.

Two homes were taped off by deputies, one of them is listed as Joe Mixon’s home. A few hours later, deputies reportedly entered the home for a search. No arrests were made.

Mixon’s involvement, if any, is unknown at this time.

Five weeks ago, Mixon had an arrest warrant issued for aggravated menacing for an incident on Jan. 19 when he was accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati and telling her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police “can’t” get me, according to the warrant obtained by WKRC in Cincinnati.

That charge was dropped.