Former Oklahoma dual-sport star Ryan Minor has died at the age of 49 after a battle with colon cancer.

His twin brother Damon made the announcement on X saying, “After a courageous and hard fought battle I’m sad to say that Ryan lost his fight with cancer this afternoon. He truly was the best twin brother you can ask for. His family and I want to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this time. BOOMER SOONER..”

Minor starred at Hammon high school before signing with the Oklahoma Sooners earning third team All-American honors in baseball.

As a Sooner, Minor played both baseball and basketball. He helped lead Oklahoma baseball to the 1994 national championship and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Kenny Gajewski, a teammate of Minor’s on that team and current OSU softball coach, added his tribute on X, “Lost a brother today. Sending prayers to the Minor Family! #94champs #25guyspullingonthesamerope #Ryansminors”

As a basketball standout, Minor twice led the Big Eight in scoring. In 1995 he earned the Big Eight player of the year. He earned third team All-American honors in 1995 and 1996. He played for both Billy Tubbs and Kelvin Sampson.

Sampson saying on X, “The ultimate warrior and fierce competitor. The best 3 level scorer i ever coached. Ryan was at his best on the road in the old Big 8. Thank you for allowing me to coach you Ryan. I love you and God Bless you.”

Minor pursued basketball after college getting drafted in the second round of the 1996 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was released after playing in seven preseason games and joined the Oklahoma City Cavalry of the Continental Basketball Association. He appeared in 32 games for them before leaving the team after a spring training invitation from the Baltimore Orioles.

Minor worked his way to the big club eventually starting in place of Cal Ripken, Jr. who had played 2,632 straight games at third. Minor played 172 career MLB games hitting five home runs, notching 27 RBI and scoring 30 runs. He played from 1998-2001 with the Orioles and the Montreal Expos.

Minor retired from baseball and began coaching the sport. He had two stints as the manager of the Orioles Class-A team the Delmarva Shorebirds. They would go on to retire Minor’s number 44 jersey. The first jersey retired by the team.

Minor was elected to the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s 2024 class.

He is survived by his wife, Allyson, and their two daughters.