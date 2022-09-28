Former Oklahoma Sooner and NFL star Tommie Harris was arrested last weekend in Oklahoma City at the Omni Hotel for trespassing.

Per the police report, Harris had been drinking at the Omni Hotel bar when he was cut off after the bartender thought he had drank enough.

Harris was asked to return to his room following that, but refused. He was then told he needed to leave the hotel.

Officers were called at that point and told Harris he needed to leave the premises. He did not and was arrested for trespassing.

At one point during the arrest, Harris said, “You do not know who you are messing with, Governor Stitt will fire you. I’m playing golf with Governor Stitt in the morning. This is the last day you wear that uniform”

Harris was later released from the Oklahoma County Jail.