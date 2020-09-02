Former Sooner Joe Mixon Signs 4 Year Extension With Bengals

News
Posted: / Updated:

Former OU running back Joe Mixon is staying in Cinci. Mixon agreed to a four year, 48 million dollar extension with the Bengals. It ties him to the franchise for the next five seasons. Mixon has one year remaining on his current deal.

The signing includes a ten million dollar signing bonus. It also makes Mixon the sixth highest paid running back in the league.

Over the last two seasons, Mixon is one of three running backs in the NFL to rush for over 1,100 yards. The other two are Chris Carson and Ezekiel Elliott.

Mixon wasted no time thanking his family, OU and the Bengals for the new contract.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Oklahoma High School Scores

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter