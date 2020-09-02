Former Sooner Joe Mixon Signs 4 Year Extension With Bengals

Former OU running back Joe Mixon is staying in Cinci. Mixon agreed to a four year, 48 million dollar extension with the Bengals. It ties him to the franchise for the next five seasons. Mixon has one year remaining on his current deal.

The signing includes a ten million dollar signing bonus. It also makes Mixon the sixth highest paid running back in the league.

Over the last two seasons, Mixon is one of three running backs in the NFL to rush for over 1,100 yards. The other two are Chris Carson and Ezekiel Elliott.

Mixon wasted no time thanking his family, OU and the Bengals for the new contract.

Life is about both the journey and the people along the way. Can't thank my family, the OU family and my Bengals family more for always being there for me and supporting me.