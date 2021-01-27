Former Sooner QB/OC Josh Heupel Hired as Tennessee Coach

The man who returned Oklahoma football back to prominence as a player is now tasked with doing the same at Tennessee as a coach.

Former OU QB and Offensive Coordinator Josh Heupel was officially hired and introduced as the next head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Heupel joins the Vols after spending three seasons at Central Florida where he went 28-8. His AD at UCF, Danny White, was recently hired as the Athletic Director at Tennessee. White admitted that he conducted a nationwide search for a new coach. He added, “I know that sounds crazy because I’m hiring the guy I’ve worked with the last three years. If anything, I was trying not to hire the coach from UCF.”

Tennessee is under fire after their former AD Phil Fulmer retired and former head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired with cause due to alleged violations with the football program.

You can see some of Heupel’s debut press conference with the Vols in the videos above.