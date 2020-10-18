Former Sooners Changing Culture at Putnam City

Putnam City football hit hard times over the last couple of seasons. The team managed just one win in the last two years, a 1-19 record.

That’s when Carter Whitson, an Oklahoma native, returned to the state to take over the program. And the former Sooner and Shawnee state champion brought along some prominent friends. OU cornerback Dakota Austin and former OU and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Rufus Alexander.

So far, the trio have changed the culture tripling their win total already in just a handful of games, but that’s not their biggest achievement or goal.

Our Dylan Buckingham reports.

