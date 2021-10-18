Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from COVID-19 complications

In this image from video made available before the start of the convention, former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell has died.

On Monday, the Powell Family released a statement on Facebook announcing his death.

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great American,” the statement read.

Powell became the first Black national security adviser during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. He was also the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

He was 84-years-old.

