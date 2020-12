FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A Fort Sill soldier’s death is under investigation after his body was found at his off-post residence Sunday.

Fort Sill Public Affairs sent out a press release Sunday afternoon saying the soldier’s cause of death is unknown.

In accordance with the Department of Defense policy, the soldier’s name will be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.

