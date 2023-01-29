OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several protestors across the nation are coming together after the Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers at the department. Sunday, Oklahoma City and surrounding communities came together for a forum at the Tower Theatre in Uptown.

Community leaders and surrounding law enforcement agencies were there Sunday. Community members using this opportunity to express their concerns to local law enforcement leaders.

“We have people willing to sit down and discuss the matter,” said Marilyn Luper-Hildreth, civil rights leader.

Chiefs and representatives from the Oklahoma City, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City Police Departments along with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were there to listen and answer questions from the community.

“If I’m someone who feels as if an officer acted unprofessionally, and I want to take this complaint, how do we file it? How do we do it and then how do we know that we will be taken seriously?… How are we assured that our voices will be heard? How are we ensured that we’ll see justice?” said Jabee, civil rights leader and director of LIVE FREE in Oklahoma City.

The forum started off with a moment of silence for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by officers at the Memphis Police Department.

Then there were questions and comments directed towards the Oklahoma City Police Department and surrounding departments.

“When you come talking slick to us, and cussing us out. Mr. Nice Pastor is not going to be Mr. Nice Pastor,” said Rev. Derrick Scobey, Pastor and Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority Trustee.

The forum closed with comments from the public.

The police department’s heard from Isaiah Lewis’s mother. Her son was shot and killed by Edmond Police Officers.

“We are real people. Our effect is life long because I have a life sentence of every holiday, every anniversary, every birthday that my son is missing,” said Vicki Lewis, Isaiah Lewis’ mother.

They then heard from Stavian Rodriguez’s mother. Her son was shot and killed by five Oklahoma City Police Officers.

“I’m not going anywhere. My son is not here, but I’m not going anywhere. So, until it’s made right, you’re going to have to deal with me,” said Cameo Holland, Stavian Rodriguez’s mother.

There were also concerned high schoolers who spoke, along with their principal.

“Do you guys really believe that any teenager or mislead teenager from communities that are mislead and under funded, and under taken care of with mental health issues deserve to be gunned down?” said a local student.

Organizers of the forum told News 4, they made progress Sunday.

“We made progress. You do have to take baby steps… I think it gave the community an opportunity to put a face to the names that they’ve been hearing in the community,” said Luper-Hildreth.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it out Sunday, Nikki Nice, OKC Ward 7 Councilwoman said it’s only the beginning of an ongoing conversation and they plan on hosting more forums in the future.