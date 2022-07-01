SOACHA, Colombia (Storyful/KFOR) – Officials in an impoverished town near Bogota, Colombia say foul-smelling foam has flooded 30 homes. The potentially-toxic foam was created when floodwaters raced into a river filled with trash and human waste.

Authorities say intense rains caused the Tibanica stream to overflow, and with the water came the foam, covering homes in Soacha.

Samples have been taken to test the foam, which authorities believe was either caused by chemicals from trash in the river, or by waste.

The Ombudsman’s Office of Colombia says the village has no sewage services and very poor waste disposal. The office is advising citizens to find an alternate place for all waste and trash in the future.