Four-alarm fire destroys two buildings near downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A massive fire at Northwest 4th and Virginia destroys two buildings. It started around 4 p.m.

"I saw the smoke form Norman," Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

The blaze burned through two buildings and threatened to burn surrounding buildings because of the sheer size.

"The buildings themselves were metal buildings, those burn pretty quickly and those fell under the intense heat that was exposed to them today," Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson says the buildings served as storage facilities for construction materials like insulation, wood, and propane bottles.

"That explains a lot of the dark, dense smoke that we saw from a great distance away," he said.

The materials unfortunately served as fuel for the fire.

"The thing to keep in mind with a fire like this is the fuel you’re dealing with. So much was being stored inside and that was kind of what made it seem as intense as it was and really what necessitated the large response and the four alarm response that we had," he said.

Thankfully, no people were around during the fire. However, three dogs were inside. One had minor burns but appears to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.