Four Moore HS students recovering after crash killed two peers

A memorial for two Moore High School students who died from injuries they suffered when they were struck in a hit and run.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - While the Moore community mourns the death of two students after a crash near the high school, the school and loved ones are still pulling together for the four students fighting for recovery.

"Their actions were nothing short of heroic," said Moore Schools Superintendent Robert Romines. He recounted how several students rushed to the aid of the six students hit by a pickup truck Monday. "A true testament of our students at Moore High School. Without hesitation or second thought, our students were there with their friends and began lifesaving tactics including CPR."

On Tuesday, most of those students were back on campus in grief over the deaths of senior Rachel Freeman and sophomore Yuridia Martinez. At the same time, holding their breath as they awaited the recovery of the four who survived.

"It hurts when you see one of your coaches break down, because they're one of the big tough men," said Liz Patterson.

She and her friend, Autemn Everette, helped hold up their friends in school.

"Everyone here is very much crying," Everette said. "Some people are wanting to go home, some people are passed out."

Tuesday morning, Moore Schools officials confirmed three of the four students are still hospitalized.

Senior Joseph White suffered head to toe injuries, road rash and back injuries.

Senior Kolby Crum has been in and out of surgery and still in critical condition.

Junior Shiloh Hutchinson is undergoing surgery for a broken arm, broken leg and broken ankle.

Sophomore Ashton Baza was released Monday with a broken leg and broken ankle.

A relief fund has been set up, all proceeds going to the victims of the crash.