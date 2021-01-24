Four people arrested after police chase in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people were arrested after a police chase early Sunday morning.

Police say it started when they heard shots fired near Northwest Expressway and Penn. When they got there, they saw a vehicle driving off and went after it.

The suspect vehicle cut through a neighborhood near Northwest 111th and Northwest 109th, even winding through a field in the area. It came to a stop at Western and 109th.

“I saw a whole bunch of lights so I curious, so I looked out the blinds,” Tiarrah Washington, who lives nearby, said.

She was thinking, “somebody’s in trouble, I heard a lot of sirens, so I knew it was probably like somebody was in trouble with a high speed chase or something.”

Police say one of the suspects threw a gun out of a window at one point. One of them got out of the car and took off running. Ultimately, all four were arrested.

“I’m glad I didn’t come out of the house. Because I didn’t want to be a part of any of that,” Washington said.

Police also found shell casings in the car. It’s not clear what led up to the shots being fired. The four arrested have not been identified yet.