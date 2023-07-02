DETROIT (AP) – Rickie Fowler made a 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, outlasting Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin two weeks after squandering a chance to win his first major at the U.S. Open.

Fowler needed to birdie 18 to jump into the playoff with Hadwin and Morikawa. His second shot from the second cut went to within five feet of the hole which he birdied to fall to 24 under.

The 34-year-old Fowler got his first PGA Tour victory since winning the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He had the 54-hole lead at last month’s U.S. Open and in one tournament in each of the previous two years.

Fowler says to celebrate he’s going to take a couple of days off and then go to London with friends.