Free dental clinic coming to Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A free dental clinic that will provide a wide variety of dental procedures is coming to Stillwater.

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy free dental clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Cir E, in Stillwater, according to a Mission of Mercy news release.

“The event space will be transformed into a fully-functional dental facility with more than 1,700 volunteer dental professionals and general volunteers offering a variety of services including cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals on front teeth and limited ways to improve the smile line at no cost to patients,” the news release states.

Treatments will begin at 6 a.m., and patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

No appointments are needed, no insurance is required and no questions are asked, the news release states.