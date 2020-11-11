Free program available to help Oklahoma veterans with education support, resources

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Veterans who are looking for a new career can get help from a free program.

Redlands Community College says veterans can take part in the Veterans Upward Bound program, a free program funded by the U.S. Department of Education. It was created to help qualified military veterans prepare for postsecondary education.

“Veterans Upward Bound is designed to help veterans refresh their academic skills and, at the same time, build the confidence needed to be successful in completing a degree or a career technology program,” said Randy Reynolds, program director. “Our number one priority is to assist veterans in any way we can to be better prepared for enrollment into a college, university, or career technology school of their choice.”

The program is open to veterans who served either active duty, reserve or National Guard, and served more than 180 days and separated with better than a dishonorable discharge.

Since being awarded the grant in 2009, Redlands has helped more than 800 veterans with their educational needs.

“Veterans Upward Bound is a valuable resource for many of our veterans, and Redlands is honored to participate in this program,” said Redlands President Jack Bryant. “I am thankful for the Redlands Upward Bound staff and their commitment to helping all of our eligible veterans develop the confidence and pathway to successfully graduate from a postsecondary program.”

