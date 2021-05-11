Free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations, tests offered in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – It will soon be easier for residents near Oklahoma State University to get tested for COVID-19 or receive a vaccination.

OSU-Stillwater Community Transit has partnered with Uber as part of it ’10 Million Rides to Move Us Toward Recovery’ program.

Organizers say the program provides free rides to the public for COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites within Stillwater.

“We want to do our part in making sure everyone who needs a ride to a vaccination clinic has a ride,” Tom Duncan, assistant manager of Parking and Transit, said. “It is often those most in need who have trouble getting to and from a vaccination appointment. Our partnership with Uber will create those opportunities.”

During normal business hours, call 405-744-7100 or email shuttles@okstate.edu for a trip voucher. To receive a voucher or promo code, you must have an Uber account.

Organizers say you’ll have to apply the promo code in the Wallet section of the Uber app prior to requesting the ride within Stillwater to redeem the discount.