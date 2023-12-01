Bixby’s dominance of Class 6A-I continues as the Spartans knocked off Jenks 49-21 to win their sixth straight state championship. It’s their ninth in the last decade.

As for 6A-II, Stillwater looked to knock off Muskogee. A win for the Pioneers would give them two straight state titles while the Roughers looked for their first since 1986.

In Class 2A the semifinals featured a massive showdown between Jones and Washington. The Longhorns built an 18 point first half lead. Could they hold on? Plus, Millwood squared off with Kiefer in another tight battle.

And in Class A Fairview battled Woodland to see how would get Hooker in the Class A state title game.

