NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Players and coaches of Silver Star Softball said Christian Gurrola embodied care and compassion every time he stepped on the Diamond.

“He was a big teddy bear,” said Joe Lango, a friend and colleague of Gurrola. “He knew the right combination of tough love and compassion.”

Gurrola, a coach for the Silver Stars was killed by an alleged road rage attack and is being remembered for the lives he touched on and off the field.

“He came in with one daughter and left with 12, he thought of the whole team as his family,” said Clayton Pointy, Silver Stars Head Coach.

“He was a loveable man, loved his kids, loved his softball family,” added Lango.

Issac Acosta started coaching with Gurrola and said he was always a light to work with.

“We always made the best of it, even when it got bad we would just joke,” added Acosta.

Coaches said they will always be thankful for the impact Gurrola left on the team.

“It was a really strong bond and when you have one of those bonds it makes everything easier, you don’t have to struggle,” expressed Bointy.

Although it’s been tough for his young players to process, they said Gurrola never failed to encourage them.

“Even if we lost a game, he was still proud of us that we tried hard,” said Ariana Candelaria, a player on the Silver Stars.

“At the end of the game he would tell us how we did like in a good way,” said Isabella Acosta, a player on the Silver Stars.

Now the Silver Stars community said they will always remember the important lessons Gurrola taught, setting a new standard.

“This is the standard that we are going to expect from you and Christian was a big part of that standard,” added Bointy.

Players and coaches are putting together a fundraiser for Christian’s family and hope to cover any expenses needed. If you would like to contribute go to Christian Gurrola’s GoFundMe.