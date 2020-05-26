OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “When you ride on the roller coaster it will be every other row on a roller coaster that will be filled,” General Manager of Frontier City, Trevor Leonard said.

There’s a lot of new changes at the state’s oldest theme park.

Guest and staff are required to wear a face mask unless they are younger than 2 or have breathing issues.

There will also be thermal imaging temperature checks and when it is time for a snack – you will order through the six flags app.

“Then you’ll be able to pay everything via the app and then just at the time the meal is supposed to be done, just go pick it up at the counter,” he said.

Coming up with new protocols brought new challenges.

“Realizing that we’re an outdoor venue it was kind of hard to say well how many people can we hold in an outdoor venue,” Leonard said.

So now you will have to make a reservation online before you can get into the park.

“We want to make sure that we can control the amount of crowd that’s in the park so that social distancing can take place,” Leonard said.

While Frontier City normally opens in March they say they wanted to wait as long as it took to make guests and employees feel safe.

“One of the great things about Six Flags and I’ve worked for Six Flags for 30 years is that it’s all about safety. It’s always been about safety so everything we looked at we looked at with that eye,” Leonard said.

The pandemic becoming a roller coaster ride for the world and changing everything as we knew it.

Frontier City reopens to members and season ticket holders next week. They’ll only let 200 people in the park. Then they’ll slowly reopen to the general public.

No word on when their sister property Hurricane Harbor, formerly White Water Bay will reopen.

To make a reservation, click here.

For more information on Frontier City visit their website.