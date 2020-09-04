Ft. Hood soldier dies after physical training

News

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

FORT HOOD – Officials at Fort Hood say a private passed away after he collapsed following physical training on Aug. 28.

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, called Pinehill, New Mexico home. He joined the U.S. Army in February 2020 as a Tank Crewman.

Chee was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry division in July.

Ft. Hood says Chee’s family was by his side when he passed away at Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

He collapsed while conducting physical fitness training and was first taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, commander of 2nd Bn. 12th Cav. Regt. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

The incident is under investigation.

