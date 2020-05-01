Live Now
Funding to help protect public housing residents impacted by COVID-19 headed to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Millions of dollars in relief funding will be coming to Oklahoma to assist those living in public housing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma is being awarded $6,707,169 from The Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD, in COVID-19 relief funding.

The funding comes from the CARES Act legislation singed into law by President Trump in March.

“As a result of President Trump’s strong leadership, we were able to secure necessary funding through the CARES Act to help keep Americans living in public housing safe through these unprecedented times,” said Secretary Carson. “HUD has worked hard to ensure that these funds will reach public housing authorities quickly and efficiently, so they are well equipped to protect their residents and staff as we all work together as a nation to combat this invisible enemy.”

Here is a list of how the funds may be used.

Prepare for a Coronavirus Outbreak by:

  • Creating or updating infectious disease outbreak plans.
  • Sourcing and purchasing personal protective equipment for PHA staff;
  • Coordinating with providers of services needed to support residents, including the costs of delivery for goods, supplies, and equipment;
  • Coordinating with local health service providers in developing or providing guidance to staff or residents; travel for testing; or other reasons related to coronavirus;
  • Paying for childcare costs for residents so that they can continue to work, and childcare costs for staff performing essential functions (as defined at the state/local level)

Prevent a Coronavirus Outbreak by paying for:

  • Costs related to maintaining adequate social distancing, including modifying or limiting access to communal spaces; increasing service hours to prevent crowding in waiting areas; or any other costs incurred to ensure adequate distance among staff and residents;
  • Costs of delivering supplies so that staff or residents can shelter in place, thereby reducing exposure to the greatest number of people;
  • Costs related to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including travel costs for testing or other preventive health measures related to coronavirus;
  • Expenses for isolating people suspected of being exposed or those at high-risk of serious complications if infected;
  • Costs of protecting residents (particularly high-risk residents) from exposure from interaction with PHA staff and vice versa; and
  • Salaries of PHA staff who are unable to work because of coronavirus public health restrictions

Respond to a Coronavirus Outbreak by paying for:

  • Expenses of caring for PHA staff and residents who have tested positive, but do not require immediate hospitalization, including increases in sick leave allowances for PHA staff;
  • Physical, personnel, or security costs incurred to limit movement;
  • Costs to safely transport residents who have tested positive to a quarantine facility;
  • Costs of supporting residents in quarantine with health-related supplies (e.g., masks and cleaning supplies).
  • Expenses to safely transport residents/staff in need of medical attention;
  • Expenses incurred because of coronavirus restrictions impacting PHA operations (e.g., paying for transportation expenses for PHA staff who rely on public transit that is no longer available);
  • Costs to facilitate and coordinate with local schools and local governments receiving funds from the Department of Education for the education of students in public housing households:
  • Internet connection infrastructure; and
  • Tablets or other low-cost computers for students

Oklahoma PHAs and funding amounts:

Housing Authority of The City of Oklahoma CityOklahoma City$ 1,804,427.00
Housing Authority of The City of ComancheComanche$         7,870.00
Housing Authority of The City of IdabelIdabel$       84,230.00
Housing Authority of The City of LawtonLawton$     178,388.00
Housing Authority of The City of Broken BowBroken Bow$       43,738.00
Housing Authority of The City of HeavenerHeavener$         6,570.00
Housing Authority of The City of AnadarkoAnadarko$       20,607.00
Housing Authority of The City of DrumrightDrumright$       84,356.00
Housing Authority of The Town of PraguePrague$       16,397.00
Housing Authority of The City of StiglerStigler$       14,081.00
Housing Authority of The City of Elk CityElk City$       47,826.00
Housing Authority of The Town of TempleTemple$       11,949.00
Housing Authority of The City of WaltersWalters$       15,127.00
Housing Authority of The City of SnyderSnyder$       18,550.00
Housing Authority of The City of CoalgateCoalgate$       32,865.00
Housing Authority of The City of GrandfieldGrandfield$       18,473.00
Housing Authority of The City of OiltonOilton$         7,284.00
Housing Authority of The City of WatongaWatonga$       15,303.00
Housing Authority of The City of AdaAda$       79,936.00
Housing Authority of The Town of AntlersAntlers$       30,291.00
Housing Authority of The Town of CacheCache$       15,922.00
Housing Authority of The City of MiamiMiami$       78,109.00
Housing Authority of The Town of WeleetkaWeleetka$         7,520.00
Housing Authority of The City of WilburtonWilburton$       10,437.00
Housing Authority of The City of MadillMadill$       16,438.00
Housing Authority of The City of WetumkaWetumka$       21,563.00
Housing Authority of The City of SeminoleSeminole$       54,072.00
Housing Authority of The City of BristowBristow$       59,485.00
Housing Authority of The Town of ApacheApache$         9,688.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Cement                    Cement$       15,312.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Cyril                     Cyril$         6,984.00
Housing Authority of The Town of SterlingSterling$         8,309.00
Housing Authority of The Town of MangumMangum$       12,340.00
Housing Authority of The City of SayreSayre$       12,919.00
Housing Authority of The Town of RinglingRingling$       16,614.00
Housing Authority of The Town of RooseveltRoosevelt$         4,613.00
Housing Authority of The City of HugoHugo$       95,473.00
Housing Authority of The Town of HydroHydro$         7,752.00
Housing Authority of The City of HoldenvilleHoldenville$       35,756.00
Housing Authority of The City of StroudStroud$       11,369.00
Housing Authority of The City of BoleyBoley$         5,942.00
Housing Authority of The Town of IndiahomaIndiahoma$         4,982.00
Housing Authority of The City of GuthrieGuthrie$       61,020.00
Housing Authority of The City of NewkirkNewkirk$         8,815.00
Housing Authority of The City of GearyGeary$       11,902.00
Housing Authority of The City of PawneePawnee$       11,079.00
Housing Authority of The Town of ValliantValliant$         5,554.00
Housing Authority of The City of McAlesterMcAlester$     120,790.00
Housing Authority of The City of CommerceCommerce$       13,454.00
Housing Authority of The Town of SeilingSeiling$         7,648.00
Housing Authority of The City of WynnewoodWynnewood$         8,286.00
Housing Authority of The Town of TishomingoTishomingo$       13,468.00
Housing Authority of The City of StilwellMuskogee$       31,835.00
Housing Authority of The City of HaileyvilleHaileyville$         8,481.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Clayton                   Clayton$       14,931.00
Housing Authority of The Town of TerralTerral$         5,720.00
Housing Authority of The Town of TuttleTuttle$         4,585.00
Housing Authority of The City of HartshorneHartshorne$       15,434.00
Housing Authority of The City of TulsaTulsa$ 1,842,846.00
Housing Authority of The City of BeggsBeggs$       18,583.00
Housing Authority of The City of Kingston                  Kingston$         5,551.00
Housing Authority of The City of KrebsKrebs$       11,869.00
Housing Authority of The City of WaurikaWaurika$       44,131.00
Housing Authority of The City of MaudMaud$       15,862.00
Housing Authority of The City of MincoMinco$         9,295.00
Housing Authority of The Town of RyanRyan$       27,589.00
Housing Authority of The Town of StratfordStratford$       21,613.00
Housing Authority of The Town of WisterWister$       13,930.00
Housing Authority of The Town of TalihinaTalihina$         9,376.00
Housing Authority of The City of HobartHobart$       30,119.00
Housing Authority of The Town of GraniteGranite$       13,913.00
Housing Authority of The City of ShawneeShawnee$     241,018.00
Housing Authority of The City of WewokaWewoka$       34,816.00
Housing Authority of The Town of CheyenneCheyenne$         9,875.00
Housing Authority of The City of MuskogeeMuskogee$     195,541.00
Housing Authority of The City of BoswellBoswell$         5,278.00
Housing Authority of The City of WaynokaWaynoka$         7,314.00
Housing Authority of The City of KonawaKonawa$       16,885.00
Housing Authority of The City of LangstonLangston$       32,965.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Mountain ParkMountain Park$         6,404.00
Housing Authority of The City of Ponca CityPonca City$       67,061.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Fort CobbFort Cobb$         7,315.00
Housing Authority of The Town of TiptonTipton$         8,854.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Fort GibsonFt. Gibson$       23,905.00
Housing Authority of The City of AftonAfton$         6,008.00
Housing Authority of The City of YaleYale$       13,686.00
Housing Authority of The City of KeotaKeota$         6,863.00
Housing Authority of Osage CountyPawhuska$     151,541.00
Housing Authority of The City of AtokaAtoka$       46,208.00
Housing Authority of The Kiamichi Electric CoopTuskahoma$       57,271.00
Housing Authority of The Town of CushingCushing$         9,909.00
Housing Authority of The Caddo Electric CooperativeLookeba$         9,331.00
Housing Authority of The Cookson Hills Electric CoMcCurtain$       15,652.00
Housing Authority of The Choctaw Electric CooperativeRattan$       37,269.00
Housing Authority of The City of NormanNorman$       62,814.00
Housing Authority of The City of HenryettaHenryetta$       18,865.00
Housing Authority of The City of StillwaterStillwater$       53,696.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Lone WolfLone Wolf$       14,130.00
Housing Authority of The City of TecumsehTecumseh$       18,316.00
Housing Authority of The City of Pauls ValleyPauls Valley$       17,344.00
Housing Authority of The City Of Del CityDel City$       36,092.00
Housing Authority of The Town of Mountain ViewMountain View$       17,397.00
 Total:$ 6,707,169.00

In addition to the funding, HUD is announcing that PHAs may use Operating Funds and Capital Funds provided through prior Acts, for eligible Operating Fund and Capital Fund activities, or for coronavirus purposes.

