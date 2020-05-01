Funding to help protect public housing residents impacted by COVID-19 headed to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Millions of dollars in relief funding will be coming to Oklahoma to assist those living in public housing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma is being awarded $6,707,169 from The Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD, in COVID-19 relief funding.

The funding comes from the CARES Act legislation singed into law by President Trump in March.

“As a result of President Trump’s strong leadership, we were able to secure necessary funding through the CARES Act to help keep Americans living in public housing safe through these unprecedented times,” said Secretary Carson. “HUD has worked hard to ensure that these funds will reach public housing authorities quickly and efficiently, so they are well equipped to protect their residents and staff as we all work together as a nation to combat this invisible enemy.”

Here is a list of how the funds may be used.

Prepare for a Coronavirus Outbreak by:

Creating or updating infectious disease outbreak plans.

Sourcing and purchasing personal protective equipment for PHA staff;

Coordinating with providers of services needed to support residents, including the costs of delivery for goods, supplies, and equipment;

Coordinating with local health service providers in developing or providing guidance to staff or residents; travel for testing; or other reasons related to coronavirus;

Paying for childcare costs for residents so that they can continue to work, and childcare costs for staff performing essential functions (as defined at the state/local level)

Prevent a Coronavirus Outbreak by paying for:

Costs related to maintaining adequate social distancing, including modifying or limiting access to communal spaces; increasing service hours to prevent crowding in waiting areas; or any other costs incurred to ensure adequate distance among staff and residents;

Costs of delivering supplies so that staff or residents can shelter in place, thereby reducing exposure to the greatest number of people;

Costs related to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including travel costs for testing or other preventive health measures related to coronavirus;

Expenses for isolating people suspected of being exposed or those at high-risk of serious complications if infected;

Costs of protecting residents (particularly high-risk residents) from exposure from interaction with PHA staff and vice versa; and

Salaries of PHA staff who are unable to work because of coronavirus public health restrictions

Respond to a Coronavirus Outbreak by paying for:

Expenses of caring for PHA staff and residents who have tested positive, but do not require immediate hospitalization, including increases in sick leave allowances for PHA staff;

Physical, personnel, or security costs incurred to limit movement;

Costs to safely transport residents who have tested positive to a quarantine facility;

Costs of supporting residents in quarantine with health-related supplies (e.g., masks and cleaning supplies).

Expenses to safely transport residents/staff in need of medical attention;

Expenses incurred because of coronavirus restrictions impacting PHA operations (e.g., paying for transportation expenses for PHA staff who rely on public transit that is no longer available);

Costs to facilitate and coordinate with local schools and local governments receiving funds from the Department of Education for the education of students in public housing households:

Internet connection infrastructure; and

Tablets or other low-cost computers for students

Oklahoma PHAs and funding amounts:

Housing Authority of The City of Oklahoma City Oklahoma City $ 1,804,427.00 Housing Authority of The City of Comanche Comanche $ 7,870.00 Housing Authority of The City of Idabel Idabel $ 84,230.00 Housing Authority of The City of Lawton Lawton $ 178,388.00 Housing Authority of The City of Broken Bow Broken Bow $ 43,738.00 Housing Authority of The City of Heavener Heavener $ 6,570.00 Housing Authority of The City of Anadarko Anadarko $ 20,607.00 Housing Authority of The City of Drumright Drumright $ 84,356.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Prague Prague $ 16,397.00 Housing Authority of The City of Stigler Stigler $ 14,081.00 Housing Authority of The City of Elk City Elk City $ 47,826.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Temple Temple $ 11,949.00 Housing Authority of The City of Walters Walters $ 15,127.00 Housing Authority of The City of Snyder Snyder $ 18,550.00 Housing Authority of The City of Coalgate Coalgate $ 32,865.00 Housing Authority of The City of Grandfield Grandfield $ 18,473.00 Housing Authority of The City of Oilton Oilton $ 7,284.00 Housing Authority of The City of Watonga Watonga $ 15,303.00 Housing Authority of The City of Ada Ada $ 79,936.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Antlers Antlers $ 30,291.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Cache Cache $ 15,922.00 Housing Authority of The City of Miami Miami $ 78,109.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Weleetka Weleetka $ 7,520.00 Housing Authority of The City of Wilburton Wilburton $ 10,437.00 Housing Authority of The City of Madill Madill $ 16,438.00 Housing Authority of The City of Wetumka Wetumka $ 21,563.00 Housing Authority of The City of Seminole Seminole $ 54,072.00 Housing Authority of The City of Bristow Bristow $ 59,485.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Apache Apache $ 9,688.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Cement Cement $ 15,312.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Cyril Cyril $ 6,984.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Sterling Sterling $ 8,309.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Mangum Mangum $ 12,340.00 Housing Authority of The City of Sayre Sayre $ 12,919.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Ringling Ringling $ 16,614.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Roosevelt Roosevelt $ 4,613.00 Housing Authority of The City of Hugo Hugo $ 95,473.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Hydro Hydro $ 7,752.00 Housing Authority of The City of Holdenville Holdenville $ 35,756.00 Housing Authority of The City of Stroud Stroud $ 11,369.00 Housing Authority of The City of Boley Boley $ 5,942.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Indiahoma Indiahoma $ 4,982.00 Housing Authority of The City of Guthrie Guthrie $ 61,020.00 Housing Authority of The City of Newkirk Newkirk $ 8,815.00 Housing Authority of The City of Geary Geary $ 11,902.00 Housing Authority of The City of Pawnee Pawnee $ 11,079.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Valliant Valliant $ 5,554.00 Housing Authority of The City of McAlester McAlester $ 120,790.00 Housing Authority of The City of Commerce Commerce $ 13,454.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Seiling Seiling $ 7,648.00 Housing Authority of The City of Wynnewood Wynnewood $ 8,286.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Tishomingo Tishomingo $ 13,468.00 Housing Authority of The City of Stilwell Muskogee $ 31,835.00 Housing Authority of The City of Haileyville Haileyville $ 8,481.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Clayton Clayton $ 14,931.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Terral Terral $ 5,720.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Tuttle Tuttle $ 4,585.00 Housing Authority of The City of Hartshorne Hartshorne $ 15,434.00 Housing Authority of The City of Tulsa Tulsa $ 1,842,846.00 Housing Authority of The City of Beggs Beggs $ 18,583.00 Housing Authority of The City of Kingston Kingston $ 5,551.00 Housing Authority of The City of Krebs Krebs $ 11,869.00 Housing Authority of The City of Waurika Waurika $ 44,131.00 Housing Authority of The City of Maud Maud $ 15,862.00 Housing Authority of The City of Minco Minco $ 9,295.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Ryan Ryan $ 27,589.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Stratford Stratford $ 21,613.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Wister Wister $ 13,930.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Talihina Talihina $ 9,376.00 Housing Authority of The City of Hobart Hobart $ 30,119.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Granite Granite $ 13,913.00 Housing Authority of The City of Shawnee Shawnee $ 241,018.00 Housing Authority of The City of Wewoka Wewoka $ 34,816.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Cheyenne Cheyenne $ 9,875.00 Housing Authority of The City of Muskogee Muskogee $ 195,541.00 Housing Authority of The City of Boswell Boswell $ 5,278.00 Housing Authority of The City of Waynoka Waynoka $ 7,314.00 Housing Authority of The City of Konawa Konawa $ 16,885.00 Housing Authority of The City of Langston Langston $ 32,965.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Mountain Park Mountain Park $ 6,404.00 Housing Authority of The City of Ponca City Ponca City $ 67,061.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Fort Cobb Fort Cobb $ 7,315.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Tipton Tipton $ 8,854.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Fort Gibson Ft. Gibson $ 23,905.00 Housing Authority of The City of Afton Afton $ 6,008.00 Housing Authority of The City of Yale Yale $ 13,686.00 Housing Authority of The City of Keota Keota $ 6,863.00 Housing Authority of Osage County Pawhuska $ 151,541.00 Housing Authority of The City of Atoka Atoka $ 46,208.00 Housing Authority of The Kiamichi Electric Coop Tuskahoma $ 57,271.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Cushing Cushing $ 9,909.00 Housing Authority of The Caddo Electric Cooperative Lookeba $ 9,331.00 Housing Authority of The Cookson Hills Electric Co McCurtain $ 15,652.00 Housing Authority of The Choctaw Electric Cooperative Rattan $ 37,269.00 Housing Authority of The City of Norman Norman $ 62,814.00 Housing Authority of The City of Henryetta Henryetta $ 18,865.00 Housing Authority of The City of Stillwater Stillwater $ 53,696.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Lone Wolf Lone Wolf $ 14,130.00 Housing Authority of The City of Tecumseh Tecumseh $ 18,316.00 Housing Authority of The City of Pauls Valley Pauls Valley $ 17,344.00 Housing Authority of The City Of Del City Del City $ 36,092.00 Housing Authority of The Town of Mountain View Mountain View $ 17,397.00 Total: $ 6,707,169.00

In addition to the funding, HUD is announcing that PHAs may use Operating Funds and Capital Funds provided through prior Acts, for eligible Operating Fund and Capital Fund activities, or for coronavirus purposes.