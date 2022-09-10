NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Many colleges nationwide were experiencing technical difficulties with their ticketing system in Oklahoma. This was due to problems with Paciolan which provides game day tickets to more than 1,000 schools including OU and OSU. When it’s system went down, many were left scrambling.

Several fans on the University of Oklahoma’s campus and on Oklahoma State University’s campus were affected by the ticket issue. Some fans KFOR spoke with today were lucky enough to grab a ticket, and others not so much.

“I still don’t have it, so I’m still bouncing around,” said Jim Fawcett, OU fan who had trouble getting tickets.

Jim Fawcett has been having trouble all day getting an online ticket, and now may not make it into the game.

“I usually lock it in a week early. I decided to wait. Now I’m like, What? What do I do now?,” said Fawcett.

Fawcett plans on sitting by himself if he’s able to grab a ticket.

“It’ll be okay. It’s a family of 85,000 will be okay,” said Fawcett.

One OU fan is willing to go to any length to get inside the stadium.

“I said, worst case we can go to will call that. Yeah, I somehow, I would have got in we would have snuck in. But we have to be here,” said Melissa Whisler, OU fan had trouble getting tickets.

Melissa Whisler said she spent all morning trying to get a ticket and finally did.

“Normally we download it before every game, and my son kept saying, like, Mom, what’s the password? What’s the password? And it wasn’t going through. And, you know, we tried like all morning, and I was a little bit nervous, to be honest, I thought, surely, you know, I kept checking the password and checking the email. And then finally we got an email from the university saying that they were having problems,” said Whisler.

Whisler said it took about three hours for the tickets to go through online.

“It finally worked. So, it was a huge relief,” said Whisler.

Fortunately, the ticket issue is now fixed at both OU and OSU.

Those who already downloaded the tickets into their digital wallet in advance were not affected.

OU athletics tells KFOR, “The digital ticket issues were on our provider’s side and it was a multi-school issue for them. Our team did a phenomenal job of adjusting to communicate with and accommodate fans quickly,” said Mike Houck, Associate AD/Strategic Communications at the University of Oklahoma Athletics Department.