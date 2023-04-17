OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were killed Friday in two separate freeway shootings around Houston involving motorcyclists believed to be connected to motorcycle clubs, authorities said.

The first shooting took place at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 45 in the Houston suburb of Spring, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A 32-year-old man riding a motorcycle was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A short time later, troopers were called to a shooting along northbound I-45.

Once they arrived on scene, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the men died from their injuries.

“The three victims were … all wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang,” Huntsville police said in a statement. “Investigators believe at this time that incident in Huntsville and the shooting that took place in (Spring) are related.”

Experts in Criminal Justice who work and live near the shootings in Texas say that the shootings are more than likely connected to the Whiskey Barrel deadly shooting in early April.

| 3 killed in shooting between biker gangs at Oklahoma City bar >

“The Bandidos were traveling north to go to the funeral. They were looking to mourn their lost members,” said Dr. Jared Dmello, of Sam Houston University. “An opportunity was there to retaliate. That, along with the fact that we know the Homietos engaged a few weeks ago in Oklahoma City.”

There was a shooting at Oklahoma City’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon where three were killed including the suspected leader of the Homietos, Eric Oberholtzer. Law enforcement investigators believe the incident was the result of a shootout between rival biker gangs.

| Two more arrests after alleged biker gang shootout >

Dr. Dmello has spent years studying, teaching, and understanding street gangs along with illicit crimes as he currently is an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice & Criminology.

“I suspect these types of incidents are not going to stop there,” said Dr. Mitchel Roth, of Sam Houston University.

Dr. Roth has not only spent much of his life studying criminal justice but has written about the history of street gangs.

“It’s a pattern we see quite often,” said Dr. Roth.

Huntsville Police stated that the more recent shootings do not present a threat to the public.

The aftermath of the deadly shooting in Texas Friday. {KPRC}

“While we will see activity like this continue between the two,” said Dr. Dmello. “More than likely, we won’t see people outside the gang get hurt. The violence typically stays within the circle of the gangs themselves.”

The Whiskey Barrel shooting is still being investigated and more arrests are possible.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (4050 297-1200.