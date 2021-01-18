Garth Brooks to perform during Biden’s inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A country music superstar says he has accepted an invitation to play at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

During a news conference on Monday, Garth Brooks announced that he accepted an invitation to play during Wednesday’s inauguration.

“This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity,” Brooks reportedly said during the news conference. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Brooks says he has played for every president since Jimmy Carter except Reagan, adding that it is always an honor to be asked no matter who the president is.