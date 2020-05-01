Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood to perform on Grand Ole Opry Saturday Night

Picture of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Opry LIve with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood


NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Opry members and Oklahomans Garth Brooks and Trisha
Yearwood will step into the circle to perform the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,922nd consecutive
Saturday night broadcast, bringing millions of fans around the world together as the Opry
keeps the music playing for what will be the eighth broadcast in which the Grand Ole Opry
has not had an audience in attendance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garth and Trisha will play live Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m on the Opry stage and you can watch it from living room.

The broadcast will be on our sister-station KAUT Freedom 43.

Due to restrictions the show’s artists will perform acoustically with a skeleton crew working on the production.

