Georgia election results still too close to call, more than 60,000 outstanding ballots

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Georgia election officials said Thursday morning that there are more than 60,000 outstanding ballots, with the Peach State still too close of a race for the Associated Press to call.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. (ET) and said there are 61,367 ballots that still need to be counted.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard.”

Bottomline right now in Georgia:



Trump is beating Biden by 18,000 votes.



There are still 60,000 votes to be counted.



Atlanta is almost done.



Chatham County has 17,000 votes left to be counted.

That is Savannah. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 5, 2020

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call, with outstanding ballots left to be counted in counties where Biden has performed well.

NewsNation’s television broadcast and digital properties relies on the AP for all vote counting and race calls. NewsNation chose to rely on the AP because they call races based on the facts.

“This is a long process, but we can all agree that having an accurate and fair count is much more vital than having a fast count,” Raffensperger said.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia Wednesday, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds, according to the Associated Press. His campaign also filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan and announced it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Democrat Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday, Trump prematurely claimed he carried Georgia.

“It’s … clear that we have won Georgia. We’re up by 2.5%, or 117,000 (votes) with only 7% (of the vote) left” to count, Trump said during an early morning appearance at the White House.

He also said he planned to contest the U.S. presidential election before the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might pursue.

As of Thursday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264 as of the latest AP race call of Michigan for Biden.

The states that have not been called by the Associated Press are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Alaska and Georgia.