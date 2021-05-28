Georgia man arrested in Oklahoma after attempting to murder girlfriend and faking his death for six years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities arrested 37-year-old Christopher Tomberlin in Oklahoma City after he faked his death for six years after attempting to murder his girlfriend in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office and Oklahoma City Police got a tip saying Tomberlin was in the Oklahoma City area.

Officials say he’s been in the metro for the past two years. He used aliases during the time he pretended to be dead.

“It’s kind of crazy, never talked to him so it’s kind of weird that that’s just like a random thing that I‘m just now learning,” Megan Brown, who lives nearby, said. “I’m glad that I didn’t talk to him.”

He was arrested in 2015 in Bibb County, GA after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend.

Investigators say there was even a Facebook post announcing his death. They say someone came forward with a tip.

“That tip from a caller that had information that indicated that Mr. Tomberlin was alive and residing in the Oklahoma City metro area,” Andrew Joseph, Chief Deputy with the U.S. Marshal’s, Western District of Oklahoma, said.

According to a 2015 article from the Macon Telegraph, Tomberlin threw a hatchet at his partner, bit her, and threatened her life.

He was out on probation but violated that.

“That probation violation was based on 2020 specific violations for absconding or fleeing that that area,” Joseph said.

Authorities say he was arrested without incident.

“There was some initial surprise from what I understand, but yes, ultimately they were able to identify him quickly with his real name,” Joseph said.

“I’m really surprised. he seemed like a decent guy,” John Wilson, who lives nearby, said.

“It’s like so crazy, but I‘m glad the cops came and took care of it,” Johnetta Shelton, who lives nearby, said.

Tomberlin is in the Oklahoma County Jail. He will be extradited to Georgia to face charges.

KFOR asked the Bibb County Probation Office in Georgia for information on what other tactics he may have used to stay in hiding but have not heard back.